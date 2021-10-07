How to delete your Netflix viewing history and prevent something you’ve watched from affecting your recommendations

You can clear your Netflix viewing history on the streaming service’s website. Daniel Reinhardt/picture alliance via Getty Images

You can delete your Netflix history one title at a time using the Netflix website.

Deleting your Netflix history will stop those movies and shows from appearing in your “Continue Watching” section, as well as alter what Netflix recommends you in the future.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Most of the time, it’s a good thing – because Netflix knows exactly what you are watching, it can place shows in progress in the “Continue Watching” section so you can easily pick up where you left off. It also can use shows you have watched to make better recommendations about what you might want to see in the future.

But if you don’t want Netflix to use your viewing history, you have a little control. You can remove individual movies and TV shows from your history. This can keep Netflix from making viewing recommendations and is a sort of “nuclear option” for keeping other people on your account from seeing what you’re watching.

But since you can’t delete your entire viewing history at once, this can be time-consuming if you want to delete a lot of items.

How to delete your Netflix viewing history

1. In a web browser, go to the Netflix website. You can do this on a computer or in a browser on a mobile device, but you can’t use the Netflix mobile app.

2. Click your account icon at the top right of the browser window, and then click Account.

To delete items from your viewing history, go to your Account page. Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Scroll down to the section called Profile & Parental Controls, click on the icon for your profile, and select Viewing activity from the dropdown menu.

4. On the Activity page, you’ll see a list of the most recent Netflix movies and TV shows you have watched. To see more, scroll to the bottom and click Show More.

5. To remove a video from your viewing history, click the “stop” icon to the right of Report a Problem.

Click the ‘stop’ icon to remove a movie or show from your history. Insider

6. Repeat that process for any other movies or shows you want to remove.

Anything you delete will be removed from your viewing history within 24 hours.

How much is Netflix? A breakdown of the monthly prices and offerings for every subscription planNetflix tips and tricks: 12 ways to get the most out of your Netflix subscription and viewing experience, including keyboard shortcuts and other hidden featuresHow many devices you can use with your Netflix subscription, broken down by each planHow to cancel a Netflix subscription, however you subscribed to it