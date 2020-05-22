You can't directly delete messages on Houseparty, but there are alternate options in chats — here's what you need to know

- While you can’t directly delete messages on Houseparty, there are other ways to achieve a similar outcome in a chat.
- Houseparty has options for you to “ghost,” take a person “out of the house,” unfriend, or block the person as alternative methods to deleting a message.
Once you send a message, or “note,” in Houseparty, it becomes a permanent part of your message history with a person or group. So it’s important to think before you hit send.
But, if you’re in a situation where you’ve already sent a message you regret, there are other ways around to solve the problem. However, these methods may not be appropriate for every situation, so you’ll have to weigh your options carefully.
Here’s a breakdown of alternative ways to delete messages on Houseparty.
There are four primary ways to restrict messages on Houseparty as an alternative to directly deleting the messages:
- Ghosting: the person would no longer receive your “in the house” notifications.
- Take the person “out of your house”: You’d no longer receive notifications from that person or group.
- Unfriending: You’d no longer be connected on the app.
- Blocking: For those who you want to completely eliminate from your Houseparty experience – but be aware that the person may be alerted when you block him/her. This is best reserved for users who actually harass you on the app.
For each of these options, you would take the same steps below.
1. Open the Houseparty app on your device.
2. Go into the conversation by selecting the person or group within the Houseparty.
3. Click or tap the gear icon to see the alternative options and select the desired one for your situation.
