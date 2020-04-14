How to delete LinkedIn messages on desktop or mobile, and clear out your inbox in 3 quick ways

Chrissy Montelli
Morsa Images/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to delete LinkedIn messages, no matter how you use the website.

LinkedIn’s messaging function is useful for connecting with members of your LinkedIn network, but sometimes it’s helpful to clear out unwanted messages.

You can delete LinkedIn messages using any internet browser on your Mac or PC, and through the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Apple)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US859.99 at Walmart)

Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US469.99 at Walmart)

How to delete LinkedIn messages on desktop

There are two ways you can delete LinkedIn messages on your Mac or PC: through the Messaging page and through the conversation window.

To delete LinkedIn messages through the Messaging page:

1. From your LinkedIn home page, click on the “Messages” icon in the navigation bar toward the top of the screen. Its icon looks like two overlapping boxes.

How to delete LinkedIn messages 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThis is where all your messages are kept.

2. In the left-most menu, click on the conversation you want to delete.

3. With the chosen conversation open, click on the three horizontal dots located in the top-right of the conversation header, then click “Delete.”

How to delete LinkedIn messages 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick the three dot icon.

4. Click “Yes, delete” in the pop-up window.

How to delete LinkedIn messages 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect the ‘Delete’ option.

To delete LinkedIn messages through the conversation window:

1. From your LinkedIn home page, click the “Messaging” bar, located on the bottom-right corner of your screen. This will open a larger window that holds all your messages.

How to delete LinkedIn messages 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOpen the quick messaging menu to find the conversation you want.

2. Click on the conversation that you want to delete.

3. The conversation will open in a separate chat window. Click on the three horizontal dots positioned at the top-right of the window, then click “Delete.”

How to delete LinkedIn messages 6Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect ‘Delete’ from this menu.

4. Click “Yes, delete” in the pop-up window.

How to delete LinkedIn messages on mobile

1. Using your mobile device, open LinkedIn and tap on the messaging icon in the upper right corner. Its icon looks like two overlapping boxes.

How to delete LinkedIn messages 8Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOpen the mobile app’s Messages menu.

2. Tap on the conversation you want to delete.

3. Tap on the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the screen.

How to delete LinkedIn messages 10Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect the three dot icon in the top-right.

4. Tap “Delete conversation.”

How to delete LinkedIn messages 11Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect the ‘Delete conversation’ option.

5. Tap “Delete.”

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.