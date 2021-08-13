How to delete your LinkedIn account, or temporarily deactivate it

When you delete your LinkedIn account, all your contacts and information will be wiped from the site. 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

LinkedIn is a social media site that’s distinct from any other. Instead of encouraging you to post curated images of your fabulous life, or scroll endlessly through random memes, LinkedIn is all about networking for professionals who are passionate about their careers.

That said, LinkedIn isn’t for everyone, and you may join the site only to decide later that you no longer want to use it. If that’s the case, you’ll need to know how to delete your LinkedIn account altogether.

Here’s how to delete your LinkedIn account, or temporarily “hibernate” your account.

How to delete your LinkedIn account

1. Go to the LinkedIn website and log in with your username and password.

2. Once logged in, click on the Me option, which appears just beneath your profile photo in the menu bar at the top of the screen.

3. In the drop-down menu that appears, click Settings & Privacy.

In the ‘Me’ drop-down, select ‘Settings & Privacy.’ Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

4. In the menu on the left side of the screen, click the Account preferences tab, and select Account management in the submenu that appears.

Under ‘Account preferences,’ select ‘Account management.’ Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

5. In the Account management section, click Change next to Close account.

Click ‘Change’ next to ‘Close account.’ Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

Quick tip: If you’re not ready to fully delete your account, you can also choose the option to Hibernate account, which will temporarily deactivate it.



6. On the following page, you’ll be asked to confirm your desire to close your account, as well as the reason behind your decision. You can also fill in a feedback box to share additional comments or concerns with LinkedIn. Once finished, click Next.

Note: If you have a Premium membership, you’ll need to revert to a Basic membership before you can close your account.



7. Next, you’ll be asked to re-enter your password to complete the deletion process. Fill this in and click Close account.

Enter your password and hit ‘Close account.’ Jennifer Still/Insider

What happens after you delete your LinkedIn account

It takes LinkedIn up to seven days to remove all your information from its servers. However, as soon as you delete your account, all your contacts and profile information will be wiped.

This means that should you decide to return to LinkedIn again in future, you’ll need to start a completely new profile, and rebuild your endorsements and connections from scratch.

That said, even after those seven days have passed, there’s a chance you’ll still be able to see your LinkedIn account on search engines like Google and Bing. This is because search engines can update slower than individual websites. Just give it a few weeks, and search engines will eventually clear their caches and update their results.

LinkedIn does allow you to download a copy of your data before deletion, should you want to retain any information after your account is closed.