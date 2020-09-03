How to delete Instagram Reels you've posted or archive them

d3sign/Getty Images

Summary List Placement

You can easily delete Instagram Reels you’ve posted so that they are no longer viewable on your profile, other users’ feeds, or the Explore tab.

If you want to remove an Instagram Reel you’ve published, you can delete it by tapping the three-dot menu at the bottom right of any Reel and then choosing “Delete.”

From the same menu, you also have the option to archive the post rather than delete it.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Similar to TikTok, Instagram’s new Reels feature lets you create short videos from three to 15 seconds in length with added special effects.

You can easily record your own Instagram Reels and post them to your feed and to the Explore tab.

But nothing on Instagram is necessarily permanent, and if you change your mind it’s easy to delete or archive a Reel.

How to delete Instagram Reels or archive them



1. Start the Instagram app and tap your profile icon in the lower right corner.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To delete a Reel, start by opening your profile page.

2. Find the Reel you want to delete and tap it. You can find it either from the grid view at the top left or the video view at the top centre.

3. When you see the Reel you want to delete, tap the three-dot menu at the bottom right and then tap “Delete.” Confirm you want to delete the Reel by tapping “Delete” in the pop-up window.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the menu in the lower right corner of the screen to delete the unwanted Reel.

Your Reel is now deleted, and it will no longer be visible on your profile or to others in their feeds or Explore tab.

If you instead want to remove a Reel without deleting it, you have the option to “archive” the Reel from the same menu depicted in step three above.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.