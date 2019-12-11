How to delete a guest user account on your Mac computer

Crystal Cox/Business Insider You can delete a guest user account on your Mac so others aren’t able to access your computer.

You can easily add or delete a guest account on your Mac through the System Preferences app.

A guest user account on your Mac computer is a safe way to let friends, family, and colleagues use your personal computer without having access to your files.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A guest user account on a Mac computer functions in two ways – the first being that it allows friends, family, and colleagues quick access to your personal computer so that they can easily sign in to their email or check the news, and the second is that it is a safe way to share your personal laptop with others without allowing them access to your personal files.

If your Mac computer never leaves your sight, making a guest account unnecessary, or if you just want to turn off the guest user account during the holidays so that your curious nieces and nephews don’t have access to your computer, follow the steps below to do so.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete a guest user account on your Mac



1. Launch System Preferences from your dock or menu bar.

2. At the bottom of the menu, find “Users & Groups” and select it.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Users & Groups.’

3. Click on the lock at the bottom-left hand corner of the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select the padlock icon.

4. Enter your password and select “Unlock.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Enter your password to unlock the page.

5. Under “Other Users,” select “Guest User.” If a guest user account is turned on, anyone with access to your Mac computer has the option to login without a password and roam freely on your desktop – whether to use the internet, play music from an app, or download files to print.

6. To turn off the Guest User account, deselect “Allow guests to log in to this computer” – this will prohibit anyone without the password to your admin account to login to your Mac computer.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Deselect the first tick at the top of the page to remove the guest account.

7. To ensure the changes you’ve made are saved, select the lock at the bottom of the page once again.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click the lock to save the changes.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.