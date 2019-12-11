How to delete your Google Voice number, and what it means for your account

OpturaDesign/Shutterstock When you delete your Google Voice number, you won’t be able to get a different one for 90 days.

You can delete your Google Voice number in most circumstances – unless you’re using a number with Sprint or you’ve paid to transfer it.

There is a 90-day buffering period when you delete your Google Voice number, where you can still get your number back within that period, but you won’t be able to get a different number yet.

Here’s how to delete your Google Voice phone number, and what that will mean for your account.

Having a Google Voice number can help you separate work calls from the rest of your life without having to get a new iPhone or Android phone.

But if you no longer want or need your Google Voice number, and don’t want to keep getting calls via that number, you should be able to quickly and easily delete it.

However, there are circumstances when you can’t delete that number. For example, those who are using their number with Sprint or who have paid to transfer their number will not have the option.

With that in mind, here’s how to get started:

How to delete your Google Voice number

1. Go to voice.google.com.

2. Select “Settings” – it’s the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

3. To the left of the number you want to delete, click “Voicemail.”

4. Toggle off the option to “Get voicemail via email.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Turn off the ability to get your voicemail via email.

5. Click “Account” on the left side of the screen.

6. Under the number you want to delete, select “Delete” – another page will open in a new tab.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select Delete.

7. Next to your Google Voice number, click “Delete.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click Delete, located in between Transfer and Change / Port.

8. Click “Proceed” in the pop-up window to confirm your decision to delete your Google Voice number.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Make sure you want to delete your Google Voice number, and click Proceed.

Once you’ve deleted your Google Voice number, you’ll see a “Deleting…please wait” message appear on the pop-up window. Once completed, you will still see any remaining messages for that number in your inbox.

You’d then have 90 days to get your number back if you change your mind – after that, it may be assigned to another Google Voice user. You also may not be able to sign up for another Google Voice number for 90 days, so keep that in mind if you need an alternative number.

