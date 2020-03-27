How to delete your Google Pay account in 5 simple steps

rafapress/Shutterstock It might be a good idea to delete your Google Pay account if you don’t use it anymore.

You can easily delete your Google Pay account when you no longer wish to use it.

Deleting your Google Pay account is a good way to ensure your personal information and any banking and credit card data associated with the account is secure.

Note that you can always remove payment methods from your Google Pay account without fully deleting the account.

While Google Pay is very useful when it comes to sending and receiving money and making purchases online, there might come a time when you will choose another payment method over Google Pay.

That’s when you probably want to delete your Google Pay account entirely to ensure all the sensitive personal and financial information associated with the account remains uncompromised.

It’s easy to delete a Google Pay account. Here’s how to do it.

How to delete your Google Pay account

1. Go to your Google Pay homepage on a Mac or PC and make sure you are logged into the account you’re looking to close.

2. Click “Settings” at the top right corner of the page.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Click ‘Settings’ on the Google Pay page.

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the settings page and click “Close payments profile.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Click ‘Close payments profile.’

4. At the bottom of the popup window, select a reason for closing the profile, then hit “Continue.”

5. Click “Close payments profile” on the next page to confirm your choice.

Before deleting your Google Pay account, you can also consider instead removing credit card and banking info to secure the account but leave it open for later use.

