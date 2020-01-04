How to delete your Google Maps search history on a computer or mobile device

- You can easily delete your Google Maps search and location history, if you’re familiar with the settings of the app.
- You can delete your Google Maps search history on a computer or mobile device, and the process is the same for both the iPhone and Androids.
If you’ve decided that you want to get rid of the stored data that shows your Google Maps search and location history, don’t worry: The process can be done easily if you’re familiar with your settings.
You can clear your history on a desktop computer or mobile device (note that the process is the same for both the iPhone and the Android). Here’s how to do it.
How to delete your Google Maps search history on a computer
1. Go to maps.google.com on your Mac or PC.
2. Click the three stacked lines to open the menu, located in the top-left corner.
3. Select “Your data in Maps.”
4. Under “Google-wide Controls,” you’ll see “Location History” – click “See and delete activity” within that section.
5. Click “X Places” in the red box located in the bottom-left corner of your Timeline.
6. Click the trash-can icon to delete your location history.
How to delete your Google Maps search history on a mobile device
1. Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android phone.
2. Tap to open the menu (three stacked lines), and select “Settings.”
3. Select “Maps History.”
4. Tap the three dots in the search bar and then “Delete activity by.”
5. Select “Delete by “Date” and then choose a date range, or choose “All Time” to delete everything.
6. Tap “Delete.”
