How to delete your Google Maps search history on a computer or mobile device

If you’ve decided that you want to get rid of the stored data that shows your Google Maps search and location history, don’t worry: The process can be done easily if you’re familiar with your settings.

You can clear your history on a desktop computer or mobile device (note that the process is the same for both the iPhone and the Android). Here’s how to do it.

How to delete your Google Maps search history on a computer

1. Go to maps.google.com on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the three stacked lines to open the menu, located in the top-left corner.

3. Select “Your data in Maps.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Your data in Maps’ to delete your search history.

4. Under “Google-wide Controls,” you’ll see “Location History” – click “See and delete activity” within that section.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘See and delete activity” to see your search history.

5. Click “X Places” in the red box located in the bottom-left corner of your Timeline.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the red box.

6. Click the trash-can icon to delete your location history.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the trash-can icon to delete history.

How to delete your Google Maps search history on a mobile device

1. Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap to open the menu (three stacked lines), and select “Settings.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Tap ‘Settings’ on your mobile Google Maps app.

3. Select “Maps History.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Scroll down to select ‘Maps history.’

4. Tap the three dots in the search bar and then “Delete activity by.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider You can delete search history by a range of date or all time.

5. Select “Delete by “Date” and then choose a date range, or choose “All Time” to delete everything.

6. Tap “Delete.”

