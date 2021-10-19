How to delete your Google Maps history and reset all your recommendations

Your Google Maps history tracks most places you go. Iuliia Bondar/Getty Images

You can delete your Google Maps history through your Google account’s Settings page.

Deleting your Google Maps history will reset the locations that Google Maps recommends to you.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

By default, the Google Maps app tries to track your location history. It records the places you visit, so if you visit the same locations multiple times, it knows to recommend those places to you in the future.

This can be an incredibly useful feature, but for privacy-minded users, knowing that Google is recording your every move probably outweighs the benefits.

Luckily, you can clear Google Maps’ location history via the website or mobile app. This not only erases all the data that Google has saved about where you go, but also clears your Google Maps search history.

How to delete your Google Maps history on a computer

1. Go to maps.google.com on your Mac or PC and click the three stacked lines in the top-left corner.

2. Select Your data in Maps.

Location history is counted as ‘Your data.’ Google; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Under Google-wide Controls, you’ll see Location History – click the See and delete activity in that section.

Find your search history by clicking ‘See & delete activity.’ Google; William Antonelli/Insider

4. Click the red box in the bottom-left corner of your Timeline that shows how many places you’ve visited and saved.

5. Click the trashcan icon to delete all your saved locations.

Open your Google Maps history and delete it with the trashcan icon. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

How to delete your Google Maps search history on a mobile device

1. Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android phone and tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.

2. In the menu that opens, tap Settings.

Open your app’s Settings menu. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Select Maps History.

Head to your ‘Maps history’ page. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

4. Find the Search your activity bar and tap the three dots next to it, then select Delete activity by.

You’ll get to select how much history you want to delete. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

5. You’ll have to choose a timeframe for the history you want to delete. Selecting All time here really does mean all time – it’ll go back to when you first created your Google account.

6. Once you’ve selected a timeframe, tap “Delete.”

Select what you want to delete, then confirm your choice. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

How to save a route in Google Maps for quick directionsHow to set or change your ‘Home’ location on Google Maps and get quick directions to your residenceIt can take years for Google Maps to update certain features – here’s how they get the data to update Street View, traffic, and moreHow to measure distance in Google Maps on any device to help you create a personal route