How to delete your Google Maps history and reset all your recommendations

- You can delete your Google Maps history through your Google account’s Settings page.
- Deleting your Google Maps history will reset the locations that Google Maps recommends to you.
By default, the Google Maps app tries to track your location history. It records the places you visit, so if you visit the same locations multiple times, it knows to recommend those places to you in the future.
This can be an incredibly useful feature, but for privacy-minded users, knowing that Google is recording your every move probably outweighs the benefits.
Luckily, you can clear Google Maps’ location history via the website or mobile app. This not only erases all the data that Google has saved about where you go, but also clears your Google Maps search history.
How to delete your Google Maps history on a computer
1. Go to maps.google.com on your Mac or PC and click the three stacked lines in the top-left corner.
2. Select Your data in Maps.
3. Under Google-wide Controls, you’ll see Location History – click the See and delete activity in that section.
4. Click the red box in the bottom-left corner of your Timeline that shows how many places you’ve visited and saved.
5. Click the trashcan icon to delete all your saved locations.
How to delete your Google Maps search history on a mobile device
1. Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android phone and tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.
2. In the menu that opens, tap Settings.
3. Select Maps History.
4. Find the Search your activity bar and tap the three dots next to it, then select Delete activity by.
5. You’ll have to choose a timeframe for the history you want to delete. Selecting All time here really does mean all time – it’ll go back to when you first created your Google account.
6. Once you’ve selected a timeframe, tap “Delete.”