How to delete games on your Xbox One, and reinstall them later

You can delete games on your Xbox One to free up memory space so you can get more new games and apps.

The process of deleting – or uninstalling – a game from an Xbox One is not only quick and easy, it’s also completely reversible.

When you reinstall a game you deleted off your Xbox One, your saved data will still be intact, thanks to cloud backup saves.

The Xbox One has a lot of storage space. Depending on what model you buy, you’ll start with either 500GB or 1TB, so completely filling the hard drive will take a while.

That said, installed enough games and apps on your Xbox One, and you’ll eventually hit that limit. When this happens, you’ll need to delete some of your software if you want to download anything new.

Don’t worry, though: your game isn’t gone forever. You can always reinstall your games and, thanks to cloud backup saves, your save data will remain intact.

How to delete a game off the Xbox One



1. Hit the Xbox button on the controller to enter the console’s main menu.

Amazon Press the Xbox button to get to your main menu.

2. In the Games & Apps menu, select “Games.”

3. Now navigate to the game you want to delete and, while it’s selected, hit the menu button (the button with three lines stacked on top of each other).

4. Select “Uninstall,” then choose “Uninstall All” to confirm the deletion.

How to reinstall Xbox One games



1. Insert the disc of the game you wish to reinstall, or download it digitally in the Microsoft Store.

2. Go to the Games & Apps menu, and then select “Games.”

3. Find the game to be installed under “Ready to Install” and click on it.

If you previously had save data for that title, it should be restored right away.

Microsoft As long as you haven’t been playing exclusively online, all the save data for your games should remain intact.

