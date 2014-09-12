Here's How To Hide That Free U2 Album In Your ITunes Library

Kevin Winter/Getty You don’t have to have U2 on your phone if you don’t want to.

Apple may have given every iTunes user a free copy of U2’s new album “Songs of Innocence,” but that doesn’t mean you have to want it.

While Apple is bragging about its “largest album release of all time,” some people are more concerned about how to remove the album from their iTunes, a feat that is trickier than it seems.

You won’t necessarily see the U2 album in your iTunes library unless you’ve turned on iTunes Match or enabled the “Show iTunes in the Cloud” or “Show All Music” setting.

Either way, you can’t outright delete the album, but it is possible to hide the album from view in iTunes.

First, you’ll need to open iTunes from a computer and navigate to the iTunes Store.

Once there, click on “Purchased.”

You’ll be brought to a collection of your past iTunes purchases.

Scroll until you find U2’s “Songs of Innocence,” hover your mouse over the upper-left-hand corner of the album, and click the “X.”

Clicking that X will hide the album in iTunes, but you might still see the album on your iPhone, due to the “Show All Music” setting.

To turn off “Show All Music,” go to your iPhone’s Settings, tap “Music,” and scroll until you see the toggle to turn off “Show All Music.”

You can also turn off this feature by going to Settings, navigating to “iTunes & App Store,” and turning off “Show All Music” from there.

Either way works, and your iPhone will apply your most recent choice, so you don’t have to worry about checking that it’s turned off in both locations.

