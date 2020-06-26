How to delete folders in Yahoo Mail directly from your inbox

Visoot Uthairam/Getty Images Yahoo Mail’s sidebar menu offers a simple and easy way to delete folders.

You can delete folders in Yahoo Mail through the “Folders” list in your inbox sidebar.

When you delete a folder in Yahoo Mail, it will not ask you to confirm the deletion, so make sure you want to trash the folder.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Email inboxes can get disorganized pretty quickly, especially if you’re getting dozens of emails a day.

Fortunately, these days, many email clients have features that assist you in organising your inbox. One of the most popular of these features is the folder system. Mainly, the folder system categorizes your emails so that you can keep them separate from one another and find them easily when you need them. Yahoo Mail is one such email client that lets you organise emails in folders.

If you’ve created a folder in Yahoo Mail and decide you no longer need that folder to organise your emails, there’s a solution for that too: you can delete the folder.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to delete folders in Yahoo Mail

1. Log in to Yahoo Mail on your desktop or laptop.

2. In your inbox’s left sidebar, scroll down until you see a section titled “Folders.”

3. Hover your mouse’s cursor over the folder you want to delete.

4. Click the small downwards pointing grey arrow next to the folder’s name.

5. Click “Delete.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The option will become visible in a pop-up menu after you click the grey arrow.

6. You will receive a small notification of the folder’s deletion located at the top of your inbox.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This message will confirm the folder deletion.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.