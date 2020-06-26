How to delete folders in Yahoo Mail directly from your inbox

Chrissy Montelli
Visoot Uthairam/Getty ImagesYahoo Mail’s sidebar menu offers a simple and easy way to delete folders.

Email inboxes can get disorganized pretty quickly, especially if you’re getting dozens of emails a day.

Fortunately, these days, many email clients have features that assist you in organising your inbox. One of the most popular of these features is the folder system. Mainly, the folder system categorizes your emails so that you can keep them separate from one another and find them easily when you need them. Yahoo Mail is one such email client that lets you organise emails in folders.

If you’ve created a folder in Yahoo Mail and decide you no longer need that folder to organise your emails, there’s a solution for that too: you can delete the folder.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:


Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)


Acer Chromebook 15 (From $US179.99 at Walmart)

How to delete folders in Yahoo Mail

1. Log in to Yahoo Mail on your desktop or laptop.

2. In your inbox’s left sidebar, scroll down until you see a section titled “Folders.”

3. Hover your mouse’s cursor over the folder you want to delete.

4. Click the small downwards pointing grey arrow next to the folder’s name.

5. Click “Delete.”

How to delete folders in Yahoo Mail 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe option will become visible in a pop-up menu after you click the grey arrow.

6. You will receive a small notification of the folder’s deletion located at the top of your inbox.

How to delete folders in Yahoo Mai 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThis message will confirm the folder deletion.
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.