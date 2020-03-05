How to edit or delete labels in Gmail using your computer

- You can delete folders in Gmail, known as a “labels,” by navigating to your inbox settings on your computer.
- Labels are Gmail’s version of folders and help to store and organise your emails.
- Here’s how to edit or delete a label in Gmail using your Mac or PC.
One of the easiest and most well-known ways of categorising and organising your emails in Gmail is through the use of labels.
Of course, times change, and you may eventually realise you don’t need or use a certain label in your Gmail account anymore.
Here’s how to edit or delete a label in Gmail.
How to edit or delete labels in Gmail
Unfortunately, you can’t edit or delete labels by using the Gmail app on a mobile device. You’ll need to use a computer for this one.
1. On your PC or Mac computer, open Gmail and log in, if prompted.
2. Click on the gear icon in the top-right corner, and select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.
3. You will be taken to the Settings screen. Click on the “Labels” tab at the top of the window.
4. Scroll down to the “Labels” section.
5. There are a couple of options to edit a label.
- If you want to just change the label’s name, you can simply click on the label’s current name, type in the new name, and press the Enter key. You can also change the label’s name by clicking “edit.”
- If you want to change the label’s nesting properties, click “edit” under “Actions.”
6. Click “Save” in the pop-up window when you are finished editing your label.
7. To delete a label entirely, click “remove” and then click “Delete” in the pop-up window.
