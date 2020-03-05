How to edit or delete labels in Gmail using your computer

Chrissy Montelli
Jarretera/ShutterstockFolder are known as ‘labels’ in Gmail, and can easily be edited or deleted in your settings.

One of the easiest and most well-known ways of categorising and organising your emails in Gmail is through the use of labels.

Of course, times change, and you may eventually realise you don’t need or use a certain label in your Gmail account anymore.

Here’s how to edit or delete a label in Gmail.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)

How to edit or delete labels in Gmail

Unfortunately, you can’t edit or delete labels by using the Gmail app on a mobile device. You’ll need to use a computer for this one.

1. On your PC or Mac computer, open Gmail and log in, if prompted.

2. Click on the gear icon in the top-right corner, and select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

How to delete folders in GmailIsabella Paoletto/Business InsiderSelect ‘Settings.’

3. You will be taken to the Settings screen. Click on the “Labels” tab at the top of the window.

How to delete folders in GmailIsabella Paoletto/Business InsiderClick the Labels tab.

4. Scroll down to the “Labels” section.

How to delete folders in GmailChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYour ‘Labels’ section with any labels that you’ve created listed.

5. There are a couple of options to edit a label.

  • If you want to just change the label’s name, you can simply click on the label’s current name, type in the new name, and press the Enter key. You can also change the label’s name by clicking “edit.”
  • If you want to change the label’s nesting properties, click “edit” under “Actions.”
How to delete folders in GmailChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘edit’ to adjust your label settings.

6. Click “Save” in the pop-up window when you are finished editing your label.

How to delete folders in GmailChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Save’ to save any changes.

7. To delete a label entirely, click “remove” and then click “Delete” in the pop-up window.

How to delete folders in GmailChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Remove’ to delete the label.
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.