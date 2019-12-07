How to delete files on your Chromebook in 5 simple steps

Devon Delfino
Konstantin Savusia/ShutterstockIt’s easy to delete files on your Chromebook, but you should probably back them up to Google Drive first.

When you’re new to the Chromebook system, even doing something as simple as finding and deleting unwanted files can feel like a bit of a chore. But once you get the hang of the interface, it’s quite easy.

Before you delete anything, however, be aware that Chromebooks do not have a trash can or another place where deleted files can be retrieved from – so you’ll have to make sure you really don’t need the file before selecting the “Delete” option.

Regardless, it’s a good idea to backup your files to Google Drive just in case you do end up needing them later.

With that in mind, here’s how to delete files.

How to delete files on a Chromebook

1. Click on the dot in the bottom-left corner of the screen and then click the up-carrot to view all of your apps.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick the dot followed by the up arrow.

2. Select “Files.”

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick on Files in the top middle.

3. Find the file you want to delete, either by using the left sidebar, or the search bar in the top-right corner of the window.

4. Right-click the file you want to delete and select “Delete.”

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can also use the Alt+Backspace shortcut to delete files.

5. Confirm your decision by selecting “Delete” again.

How to delete files on Chromebook 4Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick Delete again.
