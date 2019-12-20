How to delete a Facebook Story before its day-long timeframe in 4 simple steps

Facebook You can delete Facebook Stories before their 24-hour time frames.

You can delete a Facebook Story before its day-long life has elapsed in a matter of seconds.

After Facebook Stories disappear automatically, the stories are still stored in an archive, so to completely remove them, you can also delete your stories from the archive.

You can post Facebook Stories with wacky backgrounds, emojis, and different types of text that will disappear after 24 hours.

You can also delete your Facebook stories before the 24-hour time frame if you decide you no longer want to have the content up on your profile.

How to delete a Facebook Story



1. Log into your Facebook page on your Mac or PC, or through the mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Go to the Stories section at the top of your News Feed, then tap the image or video you want to remove.

3. Click on the three horizontal dots at the top right corner.

Steven John/Business Insider On the mobile Facebook app, the procedure is analogous.

4. Select “Delete photo” or “Delete video” and then confirm “Delete” in the popup window.

To delete a Facebook Story from the archive, click on “Your Story” and then click the word “Archive.”

Now go to the photo or video you wish to delete, click on it, and then click the three dots at top right and select “Delete.”

Steven John/Business Insider The Stories stored in your Archive cannot be viewed by other unless you share them again.

