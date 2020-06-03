Facebook just launched a new tool that makes it easier than ever to delete your embarrassing old posts and photos

Facebook

Facebook’s new Manage Activity tool allows you to delete old Facebook posts in batches instead of simply one by one.

You can delete old photos, remove tags, and hide posts from your timeline.

You can’t delete a post created by another Facebook user – you’ll have to ask them privately to remove it.

The tool is another way that users can use to maintain privacy on the social platform.

You can now wipe out all of your embarrassing photos on Facebook in bulk instead of just one by one.

On Tuesday, the social networking giant unveiled a new function, Manage Activity, that allows you to delete or hide multiple old Facebook posts from your timeline. According to the Washington Post, Facebook said the new tool is in part a result of feedback from privacy advocates.

It’s also a product of the long time period so many users have spent on the platform over the years, amassing streams of perhaps awkward adolescent photos and old relationship posts. Some users may find it beneficial to delete some old content for professional purposes or for privacy reasons.

The company told Business Insider that it’s not at full availability for users on mobile just yet, and only some users have access for now.

To see if you can use it, go to your profile page, and scroll down to the button that reads “Add Story.” Click the three dots to the right of it, and then click into your Activity Log. You can filter posts by date, if it was posted by you or someone else, and by privacy setting.

If you want to get rid of a post or photo that was posted by someone else on Facebook, you can’t delete it yourself. You’ll have to ask them privately to remove it.

You can’t remove a photo that others have posted, but you can hide it from your timeline or remove the tag.

The archived posts will be visible to you alone but won’t be removed from Facebook. When you delete a post, it will remain in a trash bin for 30 days before disappearing, according to the Post.

The tool is only rolling out on the Facebook mobile app for now, with functionality planned for the desktop eventually.

You can also download all of your Facebook data in one file.

