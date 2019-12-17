How to delete events from a Google Calendar on your computer or mobile device

Michelle Greenlee
dennizn / Shutterstock.comYou can delete events from a Google Calendar on desktop or mobile.

Google Calendar offers many easy-to-use features to make event scheduling and management easy.

Deleting calendar events is very simple, and you can remove events in a couple of clicks or taps. Here’s how.

How to delete a Google Calendar event from a desktop browser

1. Open your Google Calendar from calendar.google.com.

2. Click the event on your calendar.

3. Click the trash can icon in the menu that appears. Your event will be removed and a confirmation message will be displayed at the bottom of the browser window. You could also click “undo” to revert changes.

How to delete google calendar event 3Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderYou could ‘undo’ changes.

If you’re deleting a recurring event, you’ll be prompted to delete all events in a series or a single event. You can choose to delete all of the events or the single occurrence you have selected.

How to delete a Google Calendar event from a mobile device

1. Open the Google Calendar mobile app on your device.

2. Tap the event in your calendar to open.

3. Tap the three-horizontal-dots icon in the upper right hand corner of the menu, then tap Delete. You’ll be prompted to confirm your selection.

How to delete google calendar event mobile 3Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderA few simple clicks to delete events on Google Calendar on a mobile device.

Keep in mind, shared calendars are a little different. Deleting events in your Google Calendar does not remove them from a shared calendar someone else created. A deleted event will no longer show up in your Google Calendar, but remains unchanged in the shared calendar.

