How to delete your Epic Games account and clear all game data and progress along with it

You can delete your Epic Games account if you no longer want it – but deleting your Epic account permanently deletes all games and game progress.

To delete the account, go to your account settings on the Epic Games website and choose “Request Account Delete.”

After requesting account deletion, Epic will email you a confirmation code that you need to enter on the website. After doing this, there is no way to undo the deletion.

Epic Games allows you to delete your account, but because this action permanently deletes all purchases you have made along with all game progress, Epic makes you confirm you want to do this with a verification code sent to your email account.

How to delete Epic Games account



1. Open the Epic Games website in a web browser and log into your account.

2. If you’re not already on the General Settings page with your account settings, click your account name at the top and then click “Account.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Go to your account’s General Settings page.

3. Scroll to the bottom and, in the Delete Account section, click “Request Account Delete.” A pop-up window will appear.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The account deletion request button is at the bottom of the page.

4. Epic will send a message to the email account you have associated with this account. Wait for the email to arrive. When it does, copy the verification code into the pop-up on the Epic Games website and click “Confirm Delete Request.”

5. After a few moments, you’ll see a window that confirms your deletion request. Within two weeks, your account will be completely deleted.

