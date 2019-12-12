How to delete an email account on your Mac computer from the Mail app

- It’s easy to delete an email account on your Mac computer in the Mail app.
Using a separate email app on your computer can be a useful way to divide up your work and non-work activities to find focus during the day.
But if you want to eventually delete an email address from the Mail app on your Mac computer, you can do it in the app’s Preferences menu.
Here’s how to do it.
How to delete an email account on a Mac computer in Mail
1. Open the Mail app on your Mac computer.
2. In the top toolbar, select “Mail” and then “Preferences.”
3. Toggle over to the “Accounts” section, located at the top of the window.
4. Select the account you want to remove from the left sidebar, then click the “-” button at the bottom of that sidebar.
If the email account you want to delete from your Mail app is also used in other apps on your Mac, you will see a pop-up window appear.
In that case, click “Internet Accounts” and then deselect the “Mail” checkbox for that account.
Or, to remove that email account from being used in any apps on your computer, select the email account in that “Internet Accounts” window and then press the “-” button to remove it.
