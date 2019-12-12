How to delete an email account on your Mac computer from the Mail app

Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images You can delete an email account on your Mac computer in just a few steps.

It’s easy to delete an email account on your Mac computer in the Mail app.

You can delete your email account by navigating to the Mail app’s preferences, and then selecting which account you want to remove.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to delete an email account from your Mac’s Mail app.

Using a separate email app on your computer can be a useful way to divide up your work and non-work activities to find focus during the day.

But if you want to eventually delete an email address from the Mail app on your Mac computer, you can do it in the app’s Preferences menu.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete an email account on a Mac computer in Mail

1. Open the Mail app on your Mac computer.

2. In the top toolbar, select “Mail” and then “Preferences.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Preferences under Mail.

3. Toggle over to the “Accounts” section, located at the top of the window.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the Accounts tab.

4. Select the account you want to remove from the left sidebar, then click the “-” button at the bottom of that sidebar.

If the email account you want to delete from your Mail app is also used in other apps on your Mac, you will see a pop-up window appear.

In that case, click “Internet Accounts” and then deselect the “Mail” checkbox for that account.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Deselect Mail and your email account will be removed.

Or, to remove that email account from being used in any apps on your computer, select the email account in that “Internet Accounts” window and then press the “-” button to remove it.

