How to delete an email account on your Android device in 6 simple steps

Chrissy Montelli
Hollis Johnson/Business InsiderIt’s easy to delete an email account on an Android if you have unnecessary accounts stored on your device.

Android mobile devices come fully equipped with an Email app. Android’s Email app allows you to link multiple email addresses simultaneously, so that you can effortlessly switch between email accounts with just a couple of taps.

If you want to delete an email account from your Email app, however, the process is simple.

Here’s how to delete your email account on Android.

How to delete your email account on Android

1. Open your Email app. If you are having trouble finding it, swipe upward from your Home screen, then tap inside the search bar and type “Email.”

How to delete email account on Android 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderType ‘Email’ into search bar.

2. If prompted, enter your login information. Once you can view your Inbox, tap on the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of the screen to open a menu.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap the three-dot icon.

3. Tap on the icon resembling a gear, located in the upper right corner of the menu.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap gear icon.

4. The email accounts associated with your Email app will appear at the top of the Accounts list. Tap on the email account you wish to remove.

How to delete email account on Android 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap on the email you want to remove.

5. Tap “Remove,” located in the upper right corner of the screen.

How to delete email account on Android 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap ‘Remove.’

6. Tap “Remove” in the pop-up window to confirm that you want to remove the account.

The email account you selected should now be fully removed from your Email app. Note that all other email accounts linked to your Email app will still be active unless you remove them.

