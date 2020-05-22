How to delete an email account on your Android device in 6 simple steps

- You can delete your email account on an Android device if you no longer wish to check emails from a certain account.
- The Email app on your Android mobile device allows you to read, send, and organise emails from multiple email addresses.
Android mobile devices come fully equipped with an Email app. Android’s Email app allows you to link multiple email addresses simultaneously, so that you can effortlessly switch between email accounts with just a couple of taps.
If you want to delete an email account from your Email app, however, the process is simple.
Here’s how to delete your email account on Android.
How to delete your email account on Android
1. Open your Email app. If you are having trouble finding it, swipe upward from your Home screen, then tap inside the search bar and type “Email.”
2. If prompted, enter your login information. Once you can view your Inbox, tap on the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of the screen to open a menu.
3. Tap on the icon resembling a gear, located in the upper right corner of the menu.
4. The email accounts associated with your Email app will appear at the top of the Accounts list. Tap on the email account you wish to remove.
5. Tap “Remove,” located in the upper right corner of the screen.
6. Tap “Remove” in the pop-up window to confirm that you want to remove the account.
The email account you selected should now be fully removed from your Email app. Note that all other email accounts linked to your Email app will still be active unless you remove them.
