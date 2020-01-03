How to delete an eBay listing you've posted in 5 simple steps

Natee Meepian/Shutterstock There are time-limited requirements for cancelling an auction-style listing on eBay.

You can delete an eBay listing you’ve posted if you no longer want to sell the item, though certain restrictions apply.

Deleting your eBay listing will cancel all active bids and remove it from users’ watchlists.

Selling your unwanted items on eBay can be a great way to make extra income as well as getting rid of stuff that’s sitting unused and cluttering up your house.

While the process is relatively simple and straightforward, there are times when sales don’t go smoothly on the seller’s end and you might need to delete your eBay listing.

Whether the item you’re selling is no longer available, it’s become damaged or lost, you listed the wrong starting price, or you simply no longer want to sell it, it’s possible to cancel your eBay listing and delete it from the site.

While you can delete a fixed listing at any time, certain restrictions apply for cancelling an auction-style listing:

You can cancel an auction listing early if there are no bids on an item, or if there are 12 or more hours left on a listing that has received bids (though eBay says it will charge a fee in the latter case).

You cannot cancel an auction listing early if you’ve received bids and there are fewer than 12 hours left on the listing.

If your listing meets the above requirements for cancellation, here’s how to delete it.

How to delete an eBay listing you’ve posted

1. Log into your eBay account and click the “Help & Contact” menu on the top of the page.

2. In the search bar on the next page, type “Cancelling a listing” in the search bar, at which point the items you have listed for sale will appear below.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Items you’ve listed for sale will appear.

3. Click on the auction item you want to delete.

4. On the next screen, scroll down and click “Continue.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Continue.’

5. On the next page, select the reason for ending your listing, then click “Continue” again.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Choose a reason for your cancellation.

Your listed item will then be deleted.

Deleting an auction will cancel any bids that were placed on the item as well as removing the item from the Watchlist of any users who might have been keeping an eye on it.

