How to delete your eBay account and the data associated with it

Daniel Krason/Shutterstock Deleting your eBay account can actually be a lengthy and complicated process.

To fully delete your eBay account, it may take some time to do – the process of purging your eBay account and data from the system can take a month, or longer, to complete.

Once your eBay account is deleted, you will not have the option to reopen your account, and you won’t be able to access any of the data from your account either.

Here’s how to officially close out and delete your eBay account.

Deleting accounts can be a way to simplify your online life. If you want to delete your eBay account, however, simple is not a good way to describe the process.

It’s quite lengthy, requiring a lot of confirmation that you want to close it out, and once you complete it it can take 30 days, or more, to fully close out your account – assuming it’s in good standing and there are no outstanding balances or pending transactions.

Here’s how to complete the process of deleting your eBay account and all its associated data:

How to delete your eBay account

1. Go to ebay.com on your PC or Mac and log into your account, if needed.

2. Hover the cursor over your name in the upper-left corner of the screen and click “Account settings.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Account settings.’

3. If necessary, click the “Account” tab, and then under “Account preferences” select “Close account.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Close account.’

4. Scroll to the bottom of the article and click the blue “Close account and delete my data” button.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Close account and delete my data.’

5. Select a reason for leaving from the drop-down menu to close your account.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select an option from the drop-down menu.

6. Select a more specific reason from the options given and then click “Continue.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select your options and then click ‘Continue.’

7. Confirm that you want to close your account by selecting “No, please close my account” from the drop-down menu and then clicking “Continue” again.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the blue ‘Continue’ button.

8. Tick the box next to “I read and understand the above information” and click “Continue.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Make sure to click ‘Continue.’

As the site warns you, many, many times during this process, closing your account means that you won’t have access to your sales history or be able to sell items, use your email address associated with that account on eBay, or reopen your account once it’s been closed.

