How to delete Discord messages on a computer or mobile device

Shutterstock Though you can’t bulk-delete messages, it’s still a fairly simple process to delete Discord messages.

You can quickly and easily delete a Discord message you’ve sent on the platform by going into the message’s menu.

However, if you instead want to bulk-delete your messages in a server or channel, you’re out of luck as there is no such a feature currently.

Here’s how to delete Discord messages you’ve sent, using either the desktop or mobile version of the platform.

The things you put out on the internet have a way of sticking around, and sometimes that’s not a great thing.

You do have the option to quickly and easily delete a message you’ve sent on the Discord platform – but as with anything else online, there’s always the possibility that someone else has taken a screenshot of your undesired message before you got the chance to delete it.

There is also no current method for bulk-deleting your messages on a server or channel. You can only delete message by message. So the best way to make sure you don’t say something you will regret is taking a little bit of time to consider your words before hitting send.

With that in mind, here’s how to quickly delete Discord messages (one by one):

How to delete Discord messages on a computer

1. Open your Discord account and hover over the message to click on the three dots that appear in the upper-right corner.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the ‘More’ icon.

2. Select “Delete Message.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Delete Message.’

3. Confirm your decision by clicking “Delete” again in the pop-up.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Confirm to delete message.

How to delete Discord messages on a mobile device

1. Open the Discord app and log in, if necessary.

2. Find the message you want to delete.

3. Long-tap the message.

4. Select “Delete.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Delete.’

5. Tap “Delete” again to confirm your decision.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap to confirm.

