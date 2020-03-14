How to delete Discord messages on a computer or mobile device

- You can quickly and easily delete a Discord message you’ve sent on the platform by going into the message’s menu.
- However, if you instead want to bulk-delete your messages in a server or channel, you’re out of luck as there is no such a feature currently.
- Here’s how to delete Discord messages you’ve sent, using either the desktop or mobile version of the platform.
The things you put out on the internet have a way of sticking around, and sometimes that’s not a great thing.
You do have the option to quickly and easily delete a message you’ve sent on the Discord platform – but as with anything else online, there’s always the possibility that someone else has taken a screenshot of your undesired message before you got the chance to delete it.
There is also no current method for bulk-deleting your messages on a server or channel. You can only delete message by message. So the best way to make sure you don’t say something you will regret is taking a little bit of time to consider your words before hitting send.
With that in mind, here’s how to quickly delete Discord messages (one by one):
How to delete Discord messages on a computer
1. Open your Discord account and hover over the message to click on the three dots that appear in the upper-right corner.
2. Select “Delete Message.”
3. Confirm your decision by clicking “Delete” again in the pop-up.
How to delete Discord messages on a mobile device
1. Open the Discord app and log in, if necessary.
2. Find the message you want to delete.
3. Long-tap the message.
4. Select “Delete.”
5. Tap “Delete” again to confirm your decision.
