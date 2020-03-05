How to delete your Discord account using a computer

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider You can only delete your Discord account using a computer.

You can delete your Discord account by going to the “My Account” page in your settings.

Note that if you delete your Discord account, you’ll never be able to get it back – all your data will be permanently erased.

If you’re not sure about deleting all your data, you can also disable your Discord account instead, which will let you retrieve it in the future.

If you own a server, you’ll need to transfer ownership of it before you delete your Discord account.

If you don’t want to use a certain app anymore, it can make sense to erase all of the data that app has stored about you.

On Discord, this will mean deleting your account, which is a permanent process. It should only a minute to delete your Discord account, so if you really want to go through with it, you can.

Note, however, that if you own a server, you’ll have to either delete that server or transfer ownership of it to someone else. Don’t worry about forgetting this step – if you still own a server, Discord won’t let you delete your account.

With that in mind, here’s how to permanently delete your Discord account, using the desktop or browser versions of the app for both Mac and PC.

How to delete your Discord account

1. Open Discord on your Mac or PC and click the gear icon located in the bottom-left corner of the screen, near your username.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the Settings icon.

2. Click “Edit,” located next to your user information.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the ‘Edit’ button.

3. Click “Delete Account.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the ‘Delete Account’ button.

Alternatively, you can choose to disable, rather than delete, your account. This will deactivate your account, but allows you to reopen it later if you want.

While your account is disabled, you won’t receive any notifications, but users will still be able to send you friend requests. You can return to your account’s page to re-enable it.

