How to delete contacts on a Mac computer, or entire groups in the Contacts app

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can delete contacts on your Mac computer in just a few steps.

It’s easy to delete contacts on a Mac computer, especially if you still have the Contacts app accessible on your dock.

You can delete individual contacts and entire groups on your Mac in just a few steps.

Here’s how to delete contacts on a Mac in the Contacts app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Contacts app on your Mac computer is extremely easy to use, and once you’ve learned the basics, you will be able to create and delete contacts in just a few moments.

Just be aware that you can’t delete contacts in “read-only” accounts, like Google or Yahoo, via the app. You’d have to go into those accounts to delete those contacts.

With that in mind, here’s how to delete contacts from your Contacts app.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to delete contacts on a Mac computer

1. Open the Contacts app by clicking on the icon on your bottom toolbar (or, if you have removed it from your toolbar, click the Launchpad and then open the Contacts app from there).

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Open your Contacts app.

2. Select the contact you want to delete from the column under the search bar, located toward the centre-left side of the window.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select the contact you want to delete.

3. Hit the “Delete” key.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Delete the contact.

4. Confirm your decision by selecting “Delete” in the pop-up confirmation.

You can use the same method to delete groups, but instead of selecting a contact, you’d select the group and then hit the delete key.

However, there is an exception: If your group is used in a Smart Group, you would have to first go in and edit or delete the Smart Group before you would be able to delete the group.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.