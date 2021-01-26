How to delete chat messages in Microsoft Teams, or hide a conversation you don't want to see

SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images It’s easy to delete messages you’ve sent in Microsoft Teams, on both the mobile app and desktop app.

You can delete chat messages In Microsoft Teams after you’ve sent them.

While you can’t delete other users’ messages, you can hide or mute conversations so you won’t receive notifications about them.

You can delete, hide, or mute messages in both the desktop and mobile Microsoft Teams apps.

Microsoft Teams’ chat function is one of its major features, but like on any platform, it’s possible to run into mistakes while typing.

If you accidentally make a typo or ask a question that’s already been answered, you can avoid potential embarrassment by deleting the comment.

And while you can’t delete messages from other people, you can hide or mute other conversations so you don’t have to see them anymore.

You can delete, hide, or mute a chat in the Microsoft Teams desktop app as well as its mobile app. Here’s how.

How to delete a chat message in Microsoft Teams’ desktop app



1. Open Microsoft Teams and log in if prompted.

2. Click on the conversation that includes the message(s) you want to delete. Keep in mind that you can only delete messages you create.

3. Hover your cursor over the message you want to delete. Click on the icon that resembles an ellipsis (the three-dot icon).

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Hover your cursor over a message to open the reaction bar.

4. Click “Delete” in the menu that appears.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider After clicking the ellipsis icon, click ‘Delete’ in the drop-down menu.

5. In place of the deleted message, it will now say “This message has been deleted.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Your message will disappear.

6. To hide or mute a chat, click the “Chat” tab in the sidebar menu on the left, and then select the conversation you wish to hide or mute. Click on the ellipsis icon that appears.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can delete, hide, or mute messages in your Teams groups as well as in individual chats.

7. In the menu that appears, click “Hide” or “Mute” depending on which action you’d like to take.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Hide’ or Mute’ in the drop-down menu.

How to delete a chat message in Microsoft Teams’ mobile app



1. Open the Microsoft Teams app and log in if prompted.

2. Tap the “Chat” tab in the menu at the bottom of the screen, and then tap the conversation that includes the message(s) you want to delete. Keep in mind that you can only delete messages you create.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider In the Chat tab, tap on the conversation in which you want to delete a message.

3. Tap and hold on the message you wish to delete.

4. Tap “Delete.” If prompted to confirm, tap “Delete” again.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘Delete’ in the pop-up menu.

5. To hide or mute a chat, tap and hold a conversation and then choose “Hide” or “Mute” in the pop-up menu.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap ‘Mute chat’ or ‘Hide chat’ in the pop-up.

