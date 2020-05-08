How to delete Audible books from your mobile app and Amazon account

MichaelJayBerlin/Shutterstock You can delete Audible books in two different ways.

You can delete Audible books from your iOS or Android device without permanently removing them from your Audible account.

When you delete a downloaded Audible book, the title will remain visible on your “My Library” tab.

To remove an audiobook from your Audible app, swipe left on the title you want to remove then tap on the red “Delete from device” box.

To delete an Audible book from all your devices, log in to your Amazon account and visit your “Manage Your Content and Devices” page.

With a few quick taps, audiobook retailer Audible grants subscribers access to a vast array of titles they can listen to endlessly on-the-go. But more chances to read doesn’t mean you have more time for bad books.

If you want to clean up your Audible library, consider exchanging the title if it’s eligible. If that’s not enough, deleting the books from your account is an option.

Deleting Audible books from your mobile phone’s app will not remove them from your account, meaning you can redownload them at any time. If you want to completely delete a book from your account, you’ll need to do it on a computer using a web browser.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete Audible books from your mobile device

1. Bring up the Audible app on your iPad, iPhone, or Android device.

2. Go to the “My Library” section of the Audible app.

Abbey White/Business Insider ‘My Library’ is located in the app’s bottom menu between ‘Home’ and ‘Originals.’

3. Swipe your finger from right to left over the title you wish to remove.

4. Select the “Delete from device” on iOS devices and “Remove from device” on Android when it appears.

Steven John/Business Insider Tapping the red box will immediately delete the book from your Audible downloads.

5. You can also remove downloaded titles in the “My Library” tab by tapping the trashcan icon labelled “Delete.”

Abbey White/Business Insider Delete Audible books using trashcan icon in the menu bar between ‘Recent’ and ‘Refresh.’

6. Select a single book or multiple titles you want to delete by pressing the red minus symbol next to each.

Abbey White/Business Insider This Audible library symbol appears next to all your titles after tapping the ‘Delete’ icon.

7. Hit the “Delete from device” button when it appears on the right side of the app window.

How to delete Audible books from your account permanently

1. Log into your account on Amazon.com

2. Run your cursor over the “Accounts & Lists” option to the right of the Amazon search bar.

3. In the drop-down, click “Manage Your Content and Devices” to view your Amazon purchases.

Abbey White/Business Insider You should be on the “Content” tab but if you aren’t, click it to view your book purchases.

4. Find the “Show” label on the far left of the browser window above your list of titles. Click the “Books” button next to it before selecting “Audiobooks” from the dropdown.

Abbey White/Business Insider Your audiobooks and physical book purchases are separated in the ‘Content’ tab.

5. With your Audible book purchases now listed, click the “Select” box beside the book title before hitting the “Delete” button in the menu bar above the purchase list.

Steven John/Business Insider A checkmark will appear next to the Audible book you selected to delete.

