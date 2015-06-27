This little-known Apple Watch trick lets you delete apps right from your watch

One of the biggest problems with owning an Apple Watch is the constant stream of vibrations and notifications that you get on your wrist if you stick with the default settings.

It’s possible to fix that problem, though. You just have to adjust your notification settings, manually disabling notifications for each app, or deleting them entirely. You used to have to do that from your iPhone, which isn’t exactly convenient. However, there’s a hidden way to get rid of apps on your Apple Watch. Here’s how:

First off, press the digital crown button and open up the watch’s home screen.

From there, you need to rest your finger on your Apple Watch’s screen. It’s not a standard “force touch,” so don’t press down at all, just tap and hold it there.

After a couple of seconds your apps will start jiggling around, and deletable apps will have crosses on them, just like deleting apps on your iPhone.

Now you can rearrange your apps, as well as deleting them. Tired of Twitter buzzing your wrist every time you get a DM? Now you can delete the Twitter app right from your watch. And don’t worry about the app on your iPhone — this trick only gets rid of the separate Apple Watch app.

