How to delete all of your downloaded music from Apple Music at once using your iPhone's Settings

mrmohock/Shutterstock You can delete your downloaded songs, albums, or artists in Apple Music easily from your iPhone’s Settings app.

You can easily delete all of your downloaded music from Apple Music if you no longer listen to it or if it’s taking up too much space on your iPhone.

To delete your entire downloaded music library, or individual songs, albums, or artists, you can navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone.

This differs from removing items directly in the Apple Music app, and allows you to delete large amounts of data to save space on your device.

It’s easy to delete downloaded music you no longer listen to on Apple Music – whether you do so all at once or remove them song by song.

To clear all of your downloaded Apple Music content, you’ll have to access the Music tab in your Settings app. After selecting “Downloaded Music” you can choose to edit the list and delete all of your songs, or just individual artists, songs, or albums.

Once you delete your downloaded songs, they will no longer appear in your library. As long as you keep your Apple Music subscription, you can redownload these items at any time.

It’s also important to note that this process differs from deleting an individual song, artist, or album in the Apple Music app.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete all of your downloaded music from Apple Music



1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap the “Music” tab.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the ‘Music’ tab.

3. Tap “Downloaded Music.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open ‘Downloaded Music.’

4. This will bring you to a list of your downloaded music. Tap the “Edit” option in the upper-right corner.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Edit.’

5. Tap the red minus (-) sign next to “All Songs” to delete all of your downloaded music. Then, tap “Delete.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the red minus sign next to ‘All Songs.’

How to delete an individual song, artist, or album from Apple Music via Settings



You can also delete an individual artist, album, or song on the same Settings page. Tapping on an artist will reveal their albums and songs you’ve downloaded.

1. On your “Downloaded Music” page, tap the “Edit” button in the top-right corner and then tap the red minus (-) sign next to the artist you want to delete, and then tap “Delete.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Delete an artist.

2. In “Downloaded Music,” tap on an artist’s name to show their albums that you’ve downloaded. Tap the “Edit” button in the top-right corner and then tap the red minus (-) sign next to the album that you want to delete, and then tap “Delete.”

3. Tap on an artist, and then an album, and then the “Edit” button in the top-right corner. Tap the red minus (-) sign next to the song that you want to delete, and then “Delete.”

