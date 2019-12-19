How to delete all of the email on your Samsung Galaxy S10

Henry Nicholls/Reuters It only takes a few taps to delete all the email on a Galaxy S10.

You can delete all of the email on your Samsung Galaxy S10 at once from your default Email app.

To truly delete all email from the Galaxy S10’s Email app, you’ll need to delete all of the email in your Inbox, Spam, and Sent folders, and then delete all of the email in your Trash.

The Email app on the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a convenient way to manage your email on the go. But if you’re drowning in email, you might be wondering if there’s a way to delete them all at once.

There are dozens of guides on how to do this across the internet, but most will only tell you how to remove email from your Inbox, not delete all of the email on your phone.

If you want to truly, completely delete all of the email in your Samsung Galaxy S10’s Email app, read on for the how-to.

How to delete all email on a Samsung Galaxy S10



1. Open the Email app and sign into your account.

2. Tap and hold any email in your Inbox. This will highlight the email you select.

3. Tap the small circle labelled “All,” located in the upper left corner of the screen. This will highlight all of your email.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Once you highlight one email, you’ll be able to select all of them at once.

4. Tap the button labelled “Delete,” located in the lower-right corner of the screen. To confirm that you want to delete the highlighted email (which, in this case, will be all of the email in your Inbox), tap “Delete” in the pop-up menu.

5. Repeat the process for your Spam and Sent folders, if you want to delete all the email you’ve ever received or sent. To open these folders from your Inbox, tap on the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner of the screen, then tap on “Spam” or “Sent.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Spam might be listed under ‘All Folders.’

If you’ve deleted an email, it will be sent to your Trash (which is essentially just a folder to gather email marked for deletion). If you want to permanently delete all your email data, you’ll need to clear out your Trash too.

6. From your Inbox, tap on the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner of the screen. In the menu that opens, tap “Trash” to open the Trash.

7. Tap and hold any email in the Trash, then tap the small circle labelled “All” in the upper left corner of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap and hold any email to select it, and then reach the ‘All’ button.

8. Tap the button marked “Delete” in the lower right corner of the screen, then tap “Delete” on the pop-up menu.

There you have it, an email account completely devoid of email – until you receive a new message, that is.

