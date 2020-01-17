How to delete a Yelp review you've written using a computer or mobile device

dennizn/Shutterstock You can delete a Yelp review on desktop or mobile.

You can easily delete a Yelp review you’ve written if you’re not satisfied with it.

You can use Yelp’s desktop website or mobile app to delete a Yelp review.

Yelp, an online business directory, over the years has become an integral tool for many when choosing a restaurant, beauty salon or bar. The reviews on the platform serve as an indicator for the quality of a specific business and could ultimately either attract or deter a customer from giving the business a first try.

There are times when we write a review for a business on Yelp that we later regret for certain reasons. Fortunately, Yelp does allow its users to make mistakes and remove wrong reviews. Here’s how.

How to delete a Yelp review on a computer

1. Log into your Yelp account on your browser on a Mac or PC.

2. On the right-hand corner of your screen, click on your profile picture and your name to launch your profile page.

3. On your profile page, click the “Reviews” tab on the left side of your screen.

4. In the “Reviews” section, surf through the review(s), if you find a review you wish to remove from your profile, click on the garbage can icon to delete the review.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Press the ‘Remove Review’ icon that is shaped like a garbage can.

5. After clicking on the garbage can icon, you will be prompted to a new page, requesting you to select a reason for removing the review with the option to provide additional information. Click “Remove Review.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider You have the option to explain the reason for removing the review.

How to delete a Yelp review on a mobile device

1. Launch the Yelp app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap on the icon that says “Me” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Scroll down to the page to tap on “Reviews,” to launch all the review(s) you have previously published on Yelp.

4. Scroll through your Yelp review(s) and tap on the review you want to remove.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tap ‘Remove Review’ to begin the process in deleting a Yelp review.

5. Scroll down to the bottom of the review and tap on the “Remove Review” option. Again, a new page will open again asking you to explain reasons you want to remove the review from the website.

