How to delete a video on Vimeo from the video platform's desktop site or mobile app

SOPA Images/Getty Images Vimeo lets you delete videos from the desktop site and mobile app using the same three-dotted settings menu.

Deleting a public or private video on Vimeo is a similar process on the desktop site and mobile app.

To delete a video on the Vimeo website, you’ll need to access the “Videos” menu and click the three-dotted line icon underneath the video.

You can delete a video on the Vimeo app by going to your profile and tapping the three-dotted line icon for that file.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Vimeo is an online video platform, like YouTube, that allows users to upload and share videos with people worldwide.

While the platforms share a lot in common, one of the most significant differences between them is their privacy settings. You can set a video private on YouTube, making it so only people with a direct link can view it.

But with Vimeo, you have a few more options. It’s easy to change your video’s privacy settings so that only you can see it, but you can also password protect your video, granting access to the small group of people you’ve shared it with. That’s a feature YouTube doesn’t have.

But turning a video to private or password protecting it isn’t always enough. When you’re looking for a more permanent solution for managing your videos, you can also delete them altogether. Here’s how to do it on Vimeo.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete a video on Vimeo from the desktop website

1. Go to the Vimeo homepage and log in.

2. Click the “Videos” button on the left-side menu.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can find this option directly under the ‘Home’ button.

3. Locate the video you wish to delete and click the three-dotted icon underneath it.

Abbey White/Business Insider This option is to the right of the link icon in the video box’s bottom right.

4. Select “Delete” from the pop-up menu.

Abbey White/Business Insider This will be located at the bottom of the menu in red.

5. In the window that appears, enter your Vimeo account password.

Abbey White/Business Insider This window confirms you want to delete the video.

6. Click “Delete.”

How to delete a video on Vimeo from the mobile app

1. Open the Vimeo app.

2. Select the video from the home screen under “My recent videos” that you want to delete.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider This will be at the top of your Vimeo app home screen.

3. If the file isn’t viewable under recent videos, tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

4. Select your video from the list of public files or tap “View all videos” to choose from all your uploaded videos.

5. After selecting your video, tap the three-dotted icon to the far right of your video file box.

6. Choose Settings in the pop-up menu that appears.

7. Swipe up on the video details until you see the “Delete Video” icon.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You can only access this screen through the Settings menu.

8. Select “Delete” again to confirm the video’s deletion.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider This will permanently delete the video.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.