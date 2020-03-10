How to delete a Slack channel to keep your workspace organised

Slack If you’re a workspace owner or admin, you can delete a Slack channel to keep your workspace tidy.

You can easily delete a Slack channel if you are the workspace owner or admin.

Slack workspaces can quickly become cluttered, so it’s a good practice to delete any channel that is redundant, under used, or otherwise inessential.

In case you’re not familiar with Slack, the go-to communication platform for tens of thousands of organisations around the globe, it’s essentially a platform consisting of multiple chatrooms in which people who work together can connect for focused, productive conversation.

The bigger an organisation is, the more users its Slack workspace will have, and likely the more channels there will be.

If your organisation’s Slack workspace is getting cluttered up with too many channels, then you’re at risk for the platform making the group less focused and efficient. If you are the workspace owner or admin, you can easily delete a Slack channel.

Here’s how to do it on your Mac or PC.

How to delete a Slack channel

1. Sign into your account and navigate to the workspace with the channel at issue.

2. Click on the channel on the left-hand column.

3. Click on the gear icon near the top of the screen.

4. Choose “Additional options…” from the dropdown menu.

Steven John/Business Insider Select ‘Additional options’ from the menu.

5. Select “Delete this channel.”

6. Click “Yes, permanently delete this channel,” then confirm by selecting “Delete Channel.”

