How to delete a profile on your Hulu account on desktop or mobile

Meira Gebel
ShutterstockYou can delete a profile on your Hulu account at any time.

Having multiple profiles on your Hulu account ensures that each of your friends and family have a personalised account tailored to their interests.

Hulu allows you to create up to six profiles on one account.

But if you want to delete a profile on Hulu, you can do so by accessing the streaming service’s settings and following the steps below.

How to delete a profile on Hulu using desktop

1. Launch your preferred browser and go to https://www.hulu.com/.

2. At the top right, select the name of your account.

Meira Gebel/Business InsiderClick on the name of your account.

3. In the drop-down menu, select Manage Profiles.

Meira Gebel/Business InsiderClick on Manage Profiles.

4. To delete a profile, scroll to find the name of the profile and then select the edit icon (resembling a pencil) to the right.

Meira Gebel/Business InsiderFind the name of the profile you wish to delete.

5. In the pop-up window, select Delete Profile, outlined in red.

Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect Delete Profile.

6. A new screen will appear asking if you’re sure you want to delete. If so, select Delete Profile.

How to delete a profile on Hulu using the mobile app

1. Launch the Hulu app from your iPhone or Android phone’s home screen.

2. At the bottom of the screen, select Account.

Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect Account at the bottom.

3. Tap the name of your account at the top to access the profile menu.

Meira Gebel/Business InsiderTap the name of the account at the top.

4. Select Edit in the upper right-hand corner.

5. Select the name of the profile you wish to delete.

Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect the profile you wish to delete under Edit Profile.

6. At the bottom, select Delete Profile.

Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect Delete Profile at the bottom.

7. A pop-up window will appear asking if you are sure you wish to delete the profile. If so, tap Delete. This will delete all watching history and profile settings.

