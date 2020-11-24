How to delete a Google Site if you no longer need the website active, or restore a deleted site

Yiu Yu Hoi/Getty Images

You can delete a Google Site in a few simple clicks.

Deleted Google Sites can be restored within 30 days.

You can delete and restore both new and classic Google Sites.

Google Sites is an easy-to-use DIY website building tool.

With templates for portfolios, projects, events and more, you can use Google Sites to create a simple website without the help of a designer.

Sites can be continuously updated, edited, or even deleted once they no longer serve a purpose.

The service is free and the only limit on the number of websites you create is the data limit on your Google account, which is 15 GB by default.

A version of the website building service has been around since 2008, but Google Sites has been updated over the years. Older websites are referred to as “classic Sites” and need to be updated and converted to a contemporary Google Site before September 2021 to remain viable. In November 2020, Google discontinued the option to build a classic Site.

It’s easy to delete a Google Site. But if you change your mind, you can quickly restore it by removing it from the trash in your Google Drive. You can do the same with a classic Site, but you cannot create a new one.

Remember, Google recently announced that anything in your trash cans will be deleted after 30 days. So don’t let a website linger too long there unless you’re sure you won’t need it.

How to delete a new Google Site



Deleting a Google Site is not an instant act. The site will be sent to your Google Drive once deleted and will remain there for 30 days before the trash is automatically emptied.

1. Open new Google Sites.

2. Click the three-dot icon on the site you’d like to delete.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Click the three dots next to the site you want to delete.

3. Click “Remove.”

Vivian McCall/Business Insider In the pop-up, click ‘Remove.’

4. Select “Move to trash.”

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Confirm you want to move the Site to the trash.

How to restore a new Google Site



A deleted Google Site can be restored until the trash can in your Google Drive is emptied manually or automatically.

1. Open the Google Drive associated with the account that you created your Google Site with.

2. Go to your trash folder by clicking “Trash” in the menu on the left sidebar.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Click the ‘Trash’ tab.

3. Right-click on the website you’d like to restore.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Right-click on the deleted website.

4. Click “Restore.”

How to delete a classic Google Site



Right now, you can only delete classic Sites, not create them, because Google is phasing out the old platform.

1. Open classic Google Sites.

2. Click the gear, or settings, icon.

3. Click “General” and then hit “Delete this site.”

4. Click “Delete” again.

How to restore a classic Google Site



You can restore a deleted classic site, but you also may want to consider updating it to a new Google Site because the classic sites won’t work by September 2021.

1. Open classic Google Sites.

2. Go to deleted sites on the homepage.

3. Select the site you want to restore and tap “Restore site.”

