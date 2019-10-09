How to delete a Google Group when you no longer need it, using your Google profile

Reuters It’s easy to delete a Google Group that you no longer need.

GoogleGroups is a platform where you can bring people together to have discussions, host question and answer sessions, organise emails, and more.

It’s great for team projects, classmates, departments, or any other group of people who need to work together in an organised space.

While the feature can be very convenient, if you create a GoogleGroup for a temporary project, you may eventually want to delete it to free up space on your page.

After you delete a group, it will not show up in search results, or in the GoogleGroups directory. Be careful, however, as once you delete a GoogleGroup, there is no way that it can be restored.

Here’s how to delete a GoogleGroup that you no longer need:

How to delete a Google Group

1. Sign in to Google Groups using the Google profile that owns the Google Group you are trying to delete.

2. Click on “My Groups” at the top of the menu on the left side of the screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click on ‘My Groups.’

3. Choose the group that you are trying to delete.

4. Near the top right, underneath of the settings button, click “Manage group.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Manage group.’

5. At the bottom of the menu on the left hand side, under the heading “Information,” click “Advanced.” It should be the very last option.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click “Advanced.”

6. Click “Delete this group.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Delete this group.’

7. A box labelled “Delete group confirmation” will pop up, warning you that deleting a group is permanent. If you are certain you would like to proceed, click “Delete group.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Confirm that you want to delete the group.

