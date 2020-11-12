How to delete a Craigslist post you've listed in 5 simple steps

Cavan Images/Getty Images

You can easily delete a Craigslist post by accessing the email you used to make the listing.

You can delete a post for any reason, including if you’ve sold an item or changed your mind about getting rid of it.

Craigslist is an old-school site, with a simplified look and minimal features. Anyone with an email can list an apartment, job opportunity, or item for sale.

Once your post has served its purpose, you’ll want to delete it so people know your item or opportunity is no longer available. You’ll just need to go to the original email you received when you first created your post.

How to delete a Craigslist post



Once you’ve created an ad, you’ll be able to delete it at any time for any reason. After your ad goes live, Craigslist will send an automated email that includes the post’s numerical ID and the title of your ad in the subject line. Here you’ll find a link to your ad as well as a link to edit or delete your post.

1. Open your email inbox.

2. Search for the automated email from Craigslist. It should have come from [email protected].

3. Scroll to “To edit or delete your ad, please visit the following URL, ” and click the link.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider In the email you received from Craigslist when you first created your post, click the link to edit or delete it.

4. Enter the email and password you used to create the listing.

5. Click “Delete this posting.”

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Click on ‘Delete this Posting’ at the top of the screen.

If you’ve changed your mind, you can “undelete” the post by following the same link as above.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Click ‘Undelete this Posting’ if you want to repost it.

