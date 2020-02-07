How to delete a credit card from your Amazon account in a few simple steps

- It’s easy to delete a credit card from your Amazon account with a few clicks on your computer.
Amazon can be extremely convenient, but the overall experience of managing your actual account can be somewhat overwhelming.
If you aren’t familiar with the site, there are many functions and links you have to manoeuvre around to find the specific task you try to complete.
If you want to delete a credit card from your Amazon account though, don’t worry: It’s very simple.
Here’s how to do it.
How to delete a credit card from your Amazon account
1. Go to amazon.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and log into your account, if necessary.
2. Hover the cursor over the “Account and Lists” section and click on “Your Account.”
3. Select “Payment options,” located under the “Ordering and shopping preferences” subhead in the left column.
4. Under “Your credit and debit cards,” click the down arrow to the right of the card you want to delete.
5. Click “Remove.”
6. Click “Confirm remove” in the pop-up to delete the card from your Amazon account.
