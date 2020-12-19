How to 'defrag' your computer and improve its speed when it's operating slower than usual

artpartner-images/Getty Images It’s important to defragment your computer periodically to improve speed and performance.

Most contemporary Windows operating systems will defrag your computer automatically.

You can defrag your computer manually if you have Windows 7, 8, 10, or Vista.

Defragmenting your computer helps organise the data in your hard drive and can improve its performance tremendously, especially in terms of speed. If your computer is running slower than usual, it might be due for a defrag.

How to defrag your computer automatically



If your computer’s operating system is Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, or Windows Vista, it should have an automatic defragmentation feature that runs on its own periodically. This feature is automatically enabled, so you don’t actually need to do anything extra to defrag your computer. But if you want to control when your computer runs its defragmentation processes, you can do that to an extent.

1. Press the Windows key or click the Start button on your desktop and locate the Control Panel. Once you’ve done so, click on the Control Panel to open it.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider If you’re having trouble finding the Control Panel, type “Control Panel” into the search bar to locate it easily.

2.Click on “System and Security.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Once you’re in the Control Panel, click “System and Security.”

3. Underneath the Administrative Tools section of the menu, click on “Defragment and optimise your drives.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click “Defragment and optimise your drives” under Administrative Tools.

4. A window will open, listing your computer’s various disk drives. Toward the bottom of the window, click on “Change settings.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click “Change settings” to adjust the defragmentation schedule.

5. A smaller window will appear. In this window, select the settings that best apply to how frequently you want your computer to defragment. When you’re finished, click “OK.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can’t choose specific dates for your defragmentation schedule, but you can choose the frequency with which your computer defragments.

How to defrag your computer manually



Like the previous defrag method, if your computer’s operating system is Windows 7, 8, 10, or Vista, you can run its disk defragmentation manually when you think your computer is in need of one.

1. Open the Control Panel.

2. Click on “System and Security.”

3. Underneath the Administrative Tools section of the menu, click on “Defragment and optimise your drives.”

4. In the window that opens, click on the disk drive you want to defragment.

5. Click “Optimise” to defragment the disk drive.

