How to 'defrag' your computer and improve its speed when it's operating slower than usual

Chrissy Montelli
artpartner-images/Getty ImagesIt’s important to defragment your computer periodically to improve speed and performance.

Defragmenting your computer helps organise the data in your hard drive and can improve its performance tremendously, especially in terms of speed. If your computer is running slower than usual, it might be due for a defrag.

How to defrag your computer automatically

If your computer’s operating system is Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, or Windows Vista, it should have an automatic defragmentation feature that runs on its own periodically. This feature is automatically enabled, so you don’t actually need to do anything extra to defrag your computer. But if you want to control when your computer runs its defragmentation processes, you can do that to an extent.

1. Press the Windows key or click the Start button on your desktop and locate the Control Panel. Once you’ve done so, click on the Control Panel to open it.

How to defrag your computer 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderIf you’re having trouble finding the Control Panel, type “Control Panel” into the search bar to locate it easily.

2.Click on “System and Security.”

How to defrag your computer 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOnce you’re in the Control Panel, click “System and Security.”

3. Underneath the Administrative Tools section of the menu, click on “Defragment and optimise your drives.”

How to defrag your computer 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick “Defragment and optimise your drives” under Administrative Tools.

4. A window will open, listing your computer’s various disk drives. Toward the bottom of the window, click on “Change settings.”

How to defrag your computer 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick “Change settings” to adjust the defragmentation schedule.

5. A smaller window will appear. In this window, select the settings that best apply to how frequently you want your computer to defragment. When you’re finished, click “OK.”

How to defrag your computer 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can’t choose specific dates for your defragmentation schedule, but you can choose the frequency with which your computer defragments.

How to defrag your computer manually

Like the previous defrag method, if your computer’s operating system is Windows 7, 8, 10, or Vista, you can run its disk defragmentation manually when you think your computer is in need of one.

1. Open the Control Panel.

2. Click on “System and Security.”

3. Underneath the Administrative Tools section of the menu, click on “Defragment and optimise your drives.”

4. In the window that opens, click on the disk drive you want to defragment.

5. Click “Optimise” to defragment the disk drive.

