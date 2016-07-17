There's a simple way to defeat any gym in 'Pokémon GO'

So you’ve been playing a lot of “Pokémon GO.” You’ve reached level 5 and your Trainer is ready for action in one of the many gyms scattered around the world. It’s all happening!

You head out to a gym and — WHAM! — your carefully-trained Pokémon get obliterated by the occupying force of whatever stupid team.

Now, instead of that reality, let’s imagine one where you show up to the gym — regardless of the level of the gym or the strength of the Pokémon therein — and completely annihilate the competition.

Here’s how to do just that every time.

First things first: Go to a Gym that's currently owned by an opposing team. The Pokemon Company I'm on Team Valor (GO TEAM VALOR WOOOOO!), and this gym is owned by Team Mystic. A perfect candidate for TAKEOVER. Next up: Make sure all your Pokémon are up to the challenge. Maybe they got knocked out in a previous battle? Now's the time to use your Revive and health potions. The Pokemon Company And finally: Choose your Pokémon wisely for battle. Even though this method does work with any level Pokémon, it will make your life easier to load up the battle with bruisers. The Pokemon Company If you want to swap any of the Pokémon in your roster, or change the order in which they appear, just tap one and swap it. Simple! OK, battle time! You might notice that my Pinsir here has a lowly CP of 655, less than half of the Hypno here. All the same, I totally smoked him. How did I do that? The Pokemon Company A simple method of dodge and attack will help you tackle enemies of nearly any level. It's all about looking for the yellow 'flash' of your opponent, and immediately dodging their impending attack. The Pokemon Company As Reddit user 'zmedi' points out, at the start of each battle, your opponent will immediately attack. So, ya know, dodge immediately! The Pokemon Company Watch out, Pinsir! Vaporeon doesn't care for your outfit! After dodging (by swiping left or right), quickly hit your opponent (by tapping on your Pokémon, not theirs). The Pokemon Company Sometimes you can even get two hits in between the dodge and the next flash. But maybe, if your Pokémon is really low level, be a bit more careful. The Pokemon Company My man Raticate right here is not prepared to take more than one or two hits, tops. You'll want to have a slightly higher level Pokémon than this at very least, so that if you mess up you don't get wiped immediately. So, remember that rhythm! Flash: dodge! Attack! Repeat. The Pokemon Company NOTE: If you encounter a lot of network issues in 'Pokémon GO,' this may not work out so well for you. But then again, battling in general is a mess when there are network issues. Drew Angerer/Getty Images 'So, you see that spinning Pokéball in the upper left corner? That's because the game's network is not so great.'

