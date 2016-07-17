There's a simple way to defeat any gym in 'Pokémon GO'

So you’ve been playing a lot of “Pokémon GO.” You’ve reached level 5 and your Trainer is ready for action in one of the many gyms scattered around the world. It’s all happening!
You head out to a gym and — WHAM! — your carefully-trained Pokémon get obliterated by the occupying force of whatever stupid team.
Now, instead of that reality, let’s imagine one where you show up to the gym — regardless of the level of the gym or the strength of the Pokémon therein — and completely annihilate the competition.
Here’s how to do just that every time.
I'm on Team Valor (GO TEAM VALOR WOOOOO!), and this gym is owned by Team Mystic. A perfect candidate for TAKEOVER.
Next up: Make sure all your Pokémon are up to the challenge. Maybe they got knocked out in a previous battle? Now's the time to use your Revive and health potions.
And finally: Choose your Pokémon wisely for battle. Even though this method does work with any level Pokémon, it will make your life easier to load up the battle with bruisers.
OK, battle time! You might notice that my Pinsir here has a lowly CP of 655, less than half of the Hypno here. All the same, I totally smoked him. How did I do that?
A simple method of dodge and attack will help you tackle enemies of nearly any level. It's all about looking for the yellow 'flash' of your opponent, and immediately dodging their impending attack.
As Reddit user 'zmedi' points out, at the start of each battle, your opponent will immediately attack. So, ya know, dodge immediately!
After dodging (by swiping left or right), quickly hit your opponent (by tapping on your Pokémon, not theirs).
Sometimes you can even get two hits in between the dodge and the next flash. But maybe, if your Pokémon is really low level, be a bit more careful.
NOTE: If you encounter a lot of network issues in 'Pokémon GO,' this may not work out so well for you. But then again, battling in general is a mess when there are network issues.
