Survive Holiday Travel Without Punching Anyone

Getting arrested puts a damper on things.



Since you know delays are inevitable here are some practical things you can do to ease your holiday travel stress levels, from The New York Times.

Be strategic—in advance—in choosing the best time to arrive at the airpo To see the average security line wait times, at various hours throughout the day, at your airport, click on waittime.tsa.dhs.gov Use the free iPhone app from Travelocity to check flight schedules, gate numbers, security wait time, and nearby hotels (if you’re stranded).

Check in early, online. Last to check in, first to bump. Print out your boarding pass at home.

It may not feel like it but you’ve got rights. Know them. You can get up to $400 in cash from the DOT if you are involuntarily bumped and get to your destination within two hours of the original arrival time, for a domestic flight, and four hours for an international one. You get $800 if not rerouted within those time frames. Canceled flights are different than oversold flights. No compensation is required for that by the DOT and each carrier handles if differently. (Look on the Web site for info.) You can, however, get a refund for a cancelled trip, if you bag the trip. If weather or another cause out of the airline’s control is the reason you are SOL. Get cozy at the bar.

Or, watch the puppycam.

Have a backup plan ready before you arrive at the airport. Book at rental car for your last connection in case you don’t make it. You likely won’t have to put a credit card down. Check out Kayak.com or ITASoftware.com —and/or sign up for www.oag.com in advance – to see other available flight options so you can make suggestions to the booking agents instead of getting stuck with a horrible route that they come up.

Happy travels. Remember, a holiday airport trip without getting arrested is a successful one!

