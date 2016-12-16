19 tips to help you manage stress over the holidays

Photo: iStock

Let’s be real. The holidays — while a great time to see family and friends — can be exhausting and filled with stressful situations, from delayed flights to last-minute holiday shopping.

Luckily, this stress doesn’t have to get out of control.

To guide you through the holidays stress-free, Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, made this graphic filled with tips on how to unwind, take time for yourself, and cope with high-stress situations.

