Dear Entrepreneurs: Here's How Not To Lose Your Shirt In Financial Bubbles

I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed. — Michael Jordan

“Is the internet bubble going to pop? When?”

“Should I sell my company now, or wait and sell it for more next year?”

“Should I raise money now before everything collapses?”

I’m constantly asked these questions. Used to keep me up at night, these questions did. Now? Well, they’re so burned into my brain that they are instinct.

Young poker players wonder how to play king-nine and eight-five suited before the flop, and first-time entrepreneurs wonder how they should play the markets.

The answer is you probably shouldn’t play either hand–or the market.

Here is what we are going to cover in this email:

How I learned the hard way (aka my mixed track record) The truth about bubbles The truth about great companies What to do when the bubbles expands What to do when the bubble pops Closing thoughts: How I learned all this (aka Who I stole this from)

My track record (don’t hate the player)

Again, I’m going to provide my track record to illustrate that it is not perfect, but probably slightly above average.

Just as there is no such thing as a perfect poker player, there is no such thing as a perfect entrepreneur.

Your goal in life is not perfection, but to be above average consistently.

Poker players who are 2-5% better than the rest of the field are infinitely profitable. Why? Simple, since there is a never-ending stream of players learning the game there is an endless supply of people to dominate (video evidence: http://jc.is/bB3J15 ).

Marc Andreessen, Steve Jobs, Mark Pincus, Mark Cuban and Evan Williams are “winners for all time” not because they don’t fail, but because they win more often than average players.

Said another way, behind every winner is a series of forgotten losses: Jobs had Next, the Cube and Newton. Pincus had Tribe, and Ev had Odeo.

Great players miss a lot of shots, but you remember the ones they hit.

So, I’ve raised money six times for four companies in the past 15 years. Once when the market was flat, two times when the market was hot, and thrice when the market was red hot.

This wasn’t luck, this was practice combined with situational awareness. If you keep practicing you learn when to shot the basket and when to pass the ball. Moving on.

In raising money I’ve employed a very specific strategy, that is based on equal parts timing, what I had and better-than-average salesman. For the record, timing, knowing what you have and salesmanship are critical to success in poker–which is why entrepreneurs are so drawn to the game.

I’ve sold two companies: once when the market was hot, but not red hot, and once when the market was on the floor.

So, I’m batting .500 when it comes to selling companies.

On the surface this would seem like a poor record, but as Mark Cuban told me early on “you only have to be right once.” Mark is one of those guys you can easily dismiss since he “just got lucky”–you know, like six times in a row!

[<RANT>: don’t you just love the losers in the comments on <insert-any-popular-blog-here> who bash anyone who is successful as getting lucky? I suggest looking at the track record of both the commenters and subjects of the comments in those cases. What you’ll inevitably see is once person who hates their life (and who is living in their parent’s basement), and one person who has swung the bat countless times and connected with the ball often.</End RANT> ]

Two of the four companies I’ve raised money for (Mahalo.com and ThisWeekIn.com) are still in play. Truth be told, they could have both been sold already. That would put my batting average at .750. Why haven’t I sold them? Well, I’ll explain that in sections four and five below.

In those six examples I made the perfect move twice, a decent move four times and a bad move once. People remember me now for my two big moves: selling Weblogs Inc. and raising a ton of money for Mahalo. In five years they will forget those two and remember the next two baskets–and that’s the point isn’t it?

My philosophy: practice constantly, take a lot of good shots and one day you’ll wake up and realise you know how to play the game. Then it’s only a matter of time before you hit a game-winning basket.

2. The Truth About Bubbles

There are three important things to know about a bubble. First, there isn’t just one bubble, there are many. The bubbles in housing, stocks, venture capital funding, private company valuations, real estate and employment have all impacted the market over the past 10 decades.

Today I’m sensing a bubble in angel investing, and some people say there is a bubble in gold. I don’t sense a venture capital, stock market or M&A bubble right now.

In fact, startup companies are being bought for what I would describe as “the high end of normal.” Over the next three years we will see an M&A bubble as large companies deploy mountains of cash to buy startups that are strong in some combination of revenue, brand and customers.

To recap: there are many bubbles, and they can be moving in different directions at the same time.

Second, bubbles are in a state of inflation or defalation most of the time. It’s common for them to expand and contract before a bust. For example, we hand multiple up and downs before the dotcom burst in 2000.

We’ve had two major runs ups during the current Web 2.0 bubble, which I will get into in section four: “what to do when the bubble expands.”

Finally, the third thing to remember is that no one–and I do mean no one–can reliably predict when the bubble will actually pop. However, savvy people have pattern recognition that lets them know when things are over and under valued–thus letting themselves make a well timed move (which allows them to take above average shots).

3. The Truth about Great companies

Great companies grow despite the bubble expansion or deflation. During the recent financial crisis (think: 2007 to 2009), strong companies like Facebook, Twitter and Zynga grew significantly. In fact, during this period the “big three” doubled in size–multiple times!

Additionally, the “big three” raised a ton of money at “bubbly” valuations while the country was in a panic.

After the dotcom bubble burst companies like Google crushed it. It’s important to note that Google’s growth was right after a crisis in our industry (as opposed to the recent crisis which was based on real estate).

Consumers will embrace a great product in any market.

To be sure, some products do better in down markets (discount airlines), while others do better in up markets (private aviation), but technology adoption is generally resistant to these trends.

Why?

Simple: technology tends to improve the lives of people and companies[ ]by saving them time and money, by increasing their ability to communicate or learn, or at the very least entertain them.

4. What to do when the bubble expands

When the bubble is expanding rational entrepreneurs should focus on three things: a) raise a lot of money at a large valuation, b) getting a lot of customers (who are willing to spend), and c) selling.

We’ve had two expansions in the tech industry recently. The first run up occurred when folks like T.Rowe Price, Fidelity and Legg Mason decided to invest tens of millions of dollars in promising startups like Slide and Ning.

These investment firms typically own publicly traded companies, but they were doing so well right before the financial crisis (primarily thanks to Google and Apple holdings) they said “screw it, let’s invest in the companies that *might* become the next Google or Apple!”

Ning and Slide were very young businesses at the time they raised tens of millions of dollars (like $50m) from these firms at valuations in the half billion dollar range.

In fact, when I noticed this was happening back in 2007 and 2008, I was coming off a large B-round for Mahalo and was tempted to go this route. However, raising money at a $500M valuation means you need to sell at a $3-10B range.

If you move the goal posts that far down the field your chances of winning the game are greatly reduced. That being said, even if you have a startup short sale (i.e. selling for less than the valuation you did in your last round), you basically pay back the last round of funding first and start splitting the money on a percentage basis after that. That is, if you didn’t give the investor a multiple on their investment.

So, if Ning and Slide raised $50M at a $500M valuation and were to sell for $300M they would still make a lot of money despite the fact that it might not look like a win. Which is to say, giving back the $50M and then giving those late stage investors 10% of the $250M still leaves you and the earlier investors $225M in return.

This is why deep-pocket investors, like DST and T. Rose Price, are less valuation sensitive: if you sell anywhere above the amount of money you raised from them they can’t really lose. Sure, opportunity cost, but not real significant loss. They are basically free rolling: all upside with little downside (i.e. other than a complete wipeout, which if that was the expected outcome they wouldn’t invest in the first place, they are going to push or make money).

Now, let’s look at selling companies. During the dotcom bubble I was running Silicon Alley Reporter and it was going amazing! We had $11.6M in revenue in our biggest year, and I had 70+ employees. After the dotcom burst I had to run the business down to a dozen people and our revenue was under a million. Faced with little option (read: I was broke, exhausted and frustrated beyond belief at myself for not taking the $20M offer we had a year earlier) I sold and moved on. I had this crazy idea that blogs could make money. :-)

It was a fire sale and I got a couple of years of salary. I sold too late, and there was no way to recreate that business. After having that experience burned into my memory, I thought “gee, the next time someone offers me tens of millions of dollars for my business I’m going to take it.” Which is exactly what happend 18 months after we started Weblogs, Inc.

Did I sell too soon? Well, given the amount of the sale of Weblogs Inc there was no way to lose. AOL was willing to pay a massive premium for the company (Jim Bankoff called it a “power buy”), and we were poor. In fact, I was down to my last high society (aka 10 dimes, aka $10,000) and had just proposed to my wife.

The market was hot, but not red hot. It didn’t matter, because I’d learned my lesson and I wanted the money now. The dotcom era was enough risk. Besides, I knew I would have five more great ideas in the next couple of years–which is exactly what has happened.

No one can time the markets perfectly, but when you sense they are hot RAISE MONEY or SELL. Now, selling can come in the form of a full-on sale, an IPO or by selling a percentage of your stock to a bigger fish (i.e. DST, aka “the Russians”).

5. What to do when the Bubble Pops

When the bubble pops rational entrepreneurs build value. This can be done a number of different ways including: deploying capital raised during the hot market, stealing talent when companies do layoffs, taking market share and building your brand.

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Zynga all raised big money during the hot market, and they are deploying it in the largely “rational market” we’re in now. This means they can buy traffic, billboards and talent for reasonable prices. Well, that last part about talent–at least in the Valley–is probably not true. Talent in the Valley is overpriced 90% of the time–as it should be/just like the exits! :-)

The behaviour of VCs angels in a down market is typically panic. One of the best times to be a VC was right after the dotcom bubble popped. Sadly, most VCs were curled up in a ball with their blankies crying for their mommies during this time. Those who did deploy capital did so at $3-10M first and second round valuations, and frequently with multiple liquidation preferences.

Angels generally invest when they feel rich, for example when the stock market and housing market is booming. Angels generally stop investing when the stock and housing market crashes because–wait for it–they feel poor.

As such, raising money in a down market is a losing proposition for entrepreneurs. I don’t recommend raising money in a down market, and if you have to than raise the minimum you need to get by.

6. In Summary

a) The growth of your important metrics–like revenue and usage–have little to do with the bubble. b) Ignore the markets and obsess over customers. c) Don’t raise money in a down market d) Raise a lot of money at high valuation when you can–even if you don’t need the money. e) If you are poor, middle class or otherwise not rich you should sell when the market is hot. Immediately sell if things are red hot. f) If you are rich already, you have earned the right to gamble a little. Feel free to risk the certainty of selling when the market is hot in favour of selling when the market is red hot. That being said, single and doubles win pennants–not home runs. g) Build value in a down market–do not go on vacation to Thailand and wait for the market to come back because you’ll be too late.

Respect to my Samurai and my condolences to rice pickers,

JCal

