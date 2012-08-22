How To Deal With A Boss Who Screams At You All Day

Photo: Orange Steeler via flickr

If you have to deal with a frequent “screamer” at work, the situation can get bad. Employees can’t work because they’re being screamed at, and the yelling boss gets even angrier because the employees aren’t working.Sue Shellenbarger at The Wall Street Journal reports that “yelling alarms people, drives them away rather than inspiring them, and hurts the quality of their work.”



The good news is that a lot of bosses are aware of this, and refrain from verbal aggression toward their employees.

However, if you do have to deal with a boss who can’t keep their emotions in check, Steven P. Dinkin, president of the National Conflict Resolution centre, tells Shellenbarger that “it’s best not to react at first.”

This “throws the other person off balance, because they’re expecting you to push back,” Dinkin says.

Instead, try to figure out what your boss is actually trying to say and summarize it. This will likely calm them down more than if you reacted immediately.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.