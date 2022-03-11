How to temporarily deactivate your Facebook account without losing your data

Deactivate your Facebook account rather than deleting it for a less drastic version of stepping away. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

You can deactivate or delete your Facebook account in the Settings tab.

Deactivating a Facebook account is temporary, while deleting a Facebook account is permanent.

When you deactivate Facebook, people will not be able to see your timeline or find your account.

If you need a temporary or permanent break from Facebook, there are options beyond simply logging out of your account. You can deactivate or delete your Facebook account in the settings section of the social media platform in just a few clicks.

Deactivating Facebook will hide your timeline and account from anyone trying to view it. You can reactivate it at any time by logging back in, and all your data will be preserved.

But if you’re planning on permanently deleting Facebook, saving your personal information like photos and status updates before deleting your account for good is important, since it will be erased.

Here’s what you need to deactivate or delete your Facebook account, and what you should know when doing either.

How to temporarily deactivate a Facebook account

1. On Facebook, click the down arrow at the top-right of the screen.

2. Click Settings & privacy, then Settings.

In the drop-down menu, you’ll also see an option to log out of Facebook. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

3. Go to the Your Facebook Information tab.

4. Click Deactivation and deletion.

The process for deactivating or deleting your Facebook account is similar. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

5. Click the circle next to Deactivate account, then Continue to account deactivation. Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm deactivation.

Make sure to select deactivation, not deletion, before proceeding. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

Deactivating your Facebook account means you can’t access your photos, videos, friends, and groups — and no one will be able to see your timeline — until you reactivate the account.

You can reactivate your account at any time by simply logging back into Facebook. Log back into Facebook using your previous email address or mobile number.

How to delete a Facebook account

1. On Facebook, click the down arrow at the top-right of the screen.

2. Click Settings & privacy, then Settings.

3. Go to the Your Facebook Information tab and click Deactivation and deletion.

4. Click the circle next to Delete account, then Continue to account deletion.

Before deleting your account, Facebook will give you the option to save your personal data. Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Insider

