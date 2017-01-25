The smartest way to cut 6 common vegetables

The INSIDER Summary:

• The infographic below shows the best way to cut six common vegetables. • All of the vegetables require a cutting board and a sharp knife. • Some vegetables, like butternut squash and broccoli, require other tools like a spoon and a peeler.



Chopping, dicing, slicing — figuring out the best way to cut a vegetable can be challenging.

The infographic below, created by SousVideTools.com, provides easy steps for cutting six common vegetables.

All of these require a cutting board and a sharp knife, but for some, you’ll need additional tools.

Butternut squash requires a spoon, while broccoli florets require a peeler.

Keep scrolling for the complete guide.

