When you buy prepackaged chicken parts at the grocery store, you are typically paying more for convenience. Don’t be intimidated by cutting up the whole bird yourself. ¬†David Mawhinney of Haven’s Kitchen breaks down the cuts step by step. And save the extra parts for stock!

