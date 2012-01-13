Why Are You Paying For Cable? Here's How To Ditch It And Save $900 A Year

I’m a strong advocate of so-called cord cutting. You know, cancelling your cable TV service and streaming or downloading all your shows to a connected TV device, PC, or tablet instead.



So I was glad when Yahoo Finance reached out to me to find out how you can get rid of cable and get everything from the web instead.

Check out the video from Yahoo’s most recent episode of Financially Fit for my tips on cutting the cord.

The video player is kind of weird, so view in full screen for the best results:

