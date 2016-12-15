You've been cutting these 7 fruits completely wrong

• Certain fruits are harder to cut than others.

• The infographic below shows the best cutting technique for seven tropical fruits.

If you haven’t been cutting your watermelon into a grid, you’ve been doing it wrong.

Certain fruits — like passion fruit and mango — require a very specific technique to get to the actual meat of the fruit. Others, like the coconut, require an assortment of tools, such as a knife, hammer, and screwdriver.

The infographic below, created by Pound Place, shows the best way to cut seven different fruits for maximum eating enjoyment.

Keep scrolling to see them all.

How to cut 7 fruits like a pro inforgraphicBarbara Davidson / Pound Place

