You've been cutting these 7 fruits completely wrong

If you haven’t been cutting your watermelon into a grid, you’ve been doing it wrong.

Certain fruits — like passion fruit and mango — require a very specific technique to get to the actual meat of the fruit. Others, like the coconut, require an assortment of tools, such as a knife, hammer, and screwdriver.

The infographic below, created by Pound Place, shows the best way to cut seven different fruits for maximum eating enjoyment.

Keep scrolling to see them all.

