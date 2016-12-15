You've been cutting these 7 fruits completely wrong

The INSIDER Summary:
• Certain fruits are harder to cut than others.
• The infographic below shows the best cutting technique for seven tropical fruits.
If you haven’t been cutting your watermelon into a grid, you’ve been doing it wrong.
Certain fruits — like passion fruit and mango — require a very specific technique to get to the actual meat of the fruit. Others, like the coconut, require an assortment of tools, such as a knife, hammer, and screwdriver.
The infographic below, created by Pound Place, shows the best way to cut seven different fruits for maximum eating enjoyment.
Keep scrolling to see them all.
